Textbook Question
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
e^y-e^x = C, where C is constant
335
views
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
e^y-e^x = C, where C is constant
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In |sin x|
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(x) = 5x³
{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = t³+3t²+t / t³