Textbook Question
Explain why b^x = e^xlnb.
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Explain why b^x = e^xlnb.
5–8. Calculate dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
e^y-e^x = C, where C is constant
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = √(e2x + 8x2ex +16x4) (Hint: Factor the function under the square root first.)
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(x) = 5x³
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = t³+3t²+t / t³