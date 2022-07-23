21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 1/√t; a=9, 1/4
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 3x2 - 4x; P(1, -1)
Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.
21–30. Derivatives
a. Use limits to find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(t) = 3t⁴; a= -2, 2
Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which f is not continuous.
The following table gives the distance f(t) fallen by a smoke jumper seconds after she opens her chute. <IMAGE>
a. Use the forward difference quotient with ℎ = 0.5 to estimate the velocity of the smoke jumper at t=2 seconds.