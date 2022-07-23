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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.1.53a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.1.53a

Owlet talons Let L (t) equal the average length (in mm) of the middle talon on an Indian spotted owlet that is t weeks old, as shown in the figure.<IMAGE>
a. Estimate L' (1.5) and state the physical meaning of this quantity.

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1
Step 1: Understand the function L(t) which represents the average length of the middle talon of an Indian spotted owlet at t weeks old. The derivative L'(t) represents the rate of change of the talon length with respect to time.
Step 2: To estimate L'(1.5), we need to find the slope of the tangent line to the curve L(t) at t = 1.5. This can be done by finding two points on the curve close to t = 1.5 and calculating the average rate of change between them.
Step 3: Choose two points on the curve, say (t1, L(t1)) and (t2, L(t2)), where t1 is slightly less than 1.5 and t2 is slightly more than 1.5. For example, you might choose t1 = 1 and t2 = 2.
Step 4: Calculate the average rate of change between these two points using the formula: \( \frac{L(t2) - L(t1)}{t2 - t1} \). This will give an approximation of L'(1.5).
Step 5: Interpret the physical meaning of L'(1.5). It represents the rate at which the length of the middle talon is growing at 1.5 weeks. A positive value indicates growth, while a negative value would indicate a decrease in length.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. In this context, L'(t) represents the instantaneous rate of change of the average length of the owlet's talon with respect to time, indicating how quickly the talon length is growing at a specific age, t.
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Average Length Function

The function L(t) describes the average length of the middle talon of the Indian spotted owlet as a function of its age in weeks. Understanding this function is crucial for estimating L'(1.5), as it provides the necessary data to analyze how the talon length varies over time.
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Physical Interpretation

The physical meaning of L'(1.5) relates to the biological growth of the owlet. Specifically, it indicates how much the average length of the talon is expected to increase per week when the owlet is 1.5 weeks old, providing insight into the growth patterns of this species.
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Related Practice
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