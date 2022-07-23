Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w
374
views
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w
Consider the line f(x)=mx+b, where m and b are constants. Show that f′(x)=m for all x. Interpret this result.
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)¹⁰ / (2x-4)⁸
The function represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose and . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time .
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3