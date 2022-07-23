Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(w) = √w+w / √w-w
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (1+ 1/x)^x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)¹⁰ / (2x-4)⁸