Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = tan^−1 x at x= −2.
The function represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose and . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time .
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Key Concepts
Position Function
Average Velocity
Interval Notation
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (1+ 1/x)^x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)¹⁰ / (2x-4)⁸
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (x+1)^3/2(x-4)^5/2 / (5x+3)^2/3
A ship leaves port traveling southwest at a rate of 12 mi/hr. At noon, the ship reaches its closest approach to a radar station, which is on the shore 1.5 mi from the port. If the ship maintains its speed and course, what is the rate of change of the tracking angle θ between the radar station and the ship at 1:30 P.M. (see figure)? (Hint: Use the Law of Sines.) <IMAGE>
Calculator limits Use a calculator to approximate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 e^3x-1 / x