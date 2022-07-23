Textbook Question
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2x√2
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Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2x√2
Find f′(1) when f(x) = x^(1/x).
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Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3.
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a. At which points is the slope of the curve negative?
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = csc⁵ 3x