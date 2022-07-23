Textbook Question
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = tan^−1 √t²−1
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9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = tan^−1 √t²−1
Find f′(1) when f(x) = x^(1/x).
If two opposite sides of a rectangle increase in length, how must the other two opposite sides change if the area of the rectangle is to remain constant?
A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e-t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
Determine her velocity at t = 1 and t = 3.
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = csc⁵ 3x
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)