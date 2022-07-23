Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
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Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (e^x / x+1)⁸
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
b. What is the instantaneous growth rate at t=5?
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
a. Find the instantaneous growth rate of the population, for t≥0.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 0.
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 2.