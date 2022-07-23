Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y=3x−4; P(1, −1)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
a. Find the instantaneous growth rate of the population, for t≥0.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y = 2/x; P(1, 2)
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 0.
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 2.