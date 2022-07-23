Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan(xe^x)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
e.Use a graphing utility to graph the population and its growth rate.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
{Use of Tech} Population growth Consider the following population functions.
d. Evaluate and interpret lim t→∞ p(t).
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
a. Find the instantaneous growth rate of the population, for t≥0.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y = 2/x; P(1, 2)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
c. Estimate the time when the instantaneous growth rate is greatest.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)