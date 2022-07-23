Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (e^x / x+1)⁸
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Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (e^x / x+1)⁸
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (f(g(x^m)))^n, where f and g are differentiable for all real numbers and m and n are constants
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1
Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 0.
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 2.