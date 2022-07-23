Equation of a Line

The equation of a line can be expressed in various forms, with the slope-intercept form (y = mx + b) being one of the most common. Here, 'm' represents the slope and 'b' the y-intercept. To find the equation of the normal line, we need the slope from the previous step and the coordinates of the point where the line intersects the curve, allowing us to substitute these values into the line equation format.