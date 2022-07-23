Textbook Question
Find d/dx(ln√x²+1).
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Find d/dx(ln√x²+1).
Consider the curve x=e^y. Use implicit differentiation to verify that dy/dx = e^-y and then find d²y/dx² .
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^-x sin x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^In x
At all times, the length of the long leg of a right triangle is 3 times the length x of the short leg of the triangle. If the area of the triangle changes with respect to time t, find equations relating the area A to x and dA/dt to dx/dt.
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 10^In 2x