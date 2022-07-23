Textbook Question
Find d/dx(ln√x²+1).
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Find d/dx(ln√x²+1).
Consider the curve x=e^y. Use implicit differentiation to verify that dy/dx = e^-y and then find d²y/dx² .
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^-x sin x
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x^In x
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air; its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s (t). For the following functions, use limits to determine the instantaneous velocity of the projectile at t = a seconds for the given value of a.
s(t) = -16t2 + 128t + 192; a = 2