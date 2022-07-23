Find d/dx(ln√x²+1).
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.10.82
Chapter 3, Problem 3.10.82
Angle to a particle (part 2) The figure in Exercise 81 shows the particle traveling away from the sensor, which may have influenced your solution (we expect you used the inverse sine function). Suppose instead that the particle approaches the sensor (see figure). How would this change the solution? Explain the differences in the two answers. <IMAGE>
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Consider the scenario where the particle is approaching the sensor. This changes the direction of the velocity vector relative to the sensor.
In the original problem, the particle was moving away, which likely led to using the inverse sine function to determine the angle based on the geometry of the situation.
When the particle approaches the sensor, the angle calculation involves considering the opposite direction of motion. This might require using the inverse cosine function instead, depending on the specific trigonometric relationships involved.
The key difference in the two scenarios is the sign and direction of the velocity vector relative to the sensor, which affects the trigonometric function used to calculate the angle.
To solve the problem, set up the trigonometric relationship based on the new direction of motion, and solve for the angle using the appropriate inverse trigonometric function, ensuring to account for the direction of approach.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Sine Function
The inverse sine function, denoted as sin⁻¹ or arcsin, is used to determine the angle whose sine is a given value. In the context of particle motion, it helps relate the angle of elevation or depression to the position of the particle relative to a sensor. Understanding how to apply this function is crucial for analyzing the angle changes as the particle approaches or moves away from the sensor.
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Particle Motion
Particle motion refers to the movement of an object along a path, which can be described using various parameters such as position, velocity, and acceleration. In this scenario, the direction of the particle's motion (approaching or receding from the sensor) significantly affects the angle measurement and the resulting calculations. Recognizing how these dynamics influence the angle is essential for solving the problem.
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Trigonometric Relationships
Trigonometric relationships, particularly those involving right triangles, are fundamental in relating angles to side lengths. In this case, as the particle's position changes, the corresponding angles and distances to the sensor will also change, impacting the calculations. A solid grasp of these relationships is necessary to understand how the angle of approach alters the solution compared to when the particle is moving away.
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