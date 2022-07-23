Angle to a particle (part 2) The figure in Exercise 81 shows the particle traveling away from the sensor, which may have influenced your solution (we expect you used the inverse sine function). Suppose instead that the particle approaches the sensor (see figure). How would this change the solution? Explain the differences in the two answers. <IMAGE>
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = tan¹⁰x / (5x+3)⁶
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Key Concepts
Logarithmic Differentiation
Chain Rule
Product and Quotient Rules
49–55. Derivatives of tower functions (or g^h) Find the derivative of each function and evaluate the derivative at the given value of a.
h (x) = x^√x; a = 4
27–40. Implicit differentiation Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
√x⁴+y² = 5x+2y³
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
Graph the following curves and determine the location of any vertical tangent lines.
a. x²+y² = 9
If f is a one-to-one function with f(3)=8 and f′(3)=7, find the equation of the line tangent to y=f^−1(x) at x=8.
A 12-ft ladder is leaning against a vertical wall when Jack begins pulling the foot of the ladder away from the wall at a rate of 0.2 ft/s. What is the configuration of the ladder at the instant when the vertical speed of the top of the ladder equals the horizontal speed of the foot of the ladder?