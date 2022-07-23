Product and Quotient Rules

The product and quotient rules are essential for differentiating functions that are products or ratios of two or more functions. The product rule states that the derivative of a product of two functions is the first function times the derivative of the second plus the second function times the derivative of the first. The quotient rule, on the other hand, provides a method for differentiating a ratio of two functions, ensuring accurate results when applying these rules in logarithmic differentiation.