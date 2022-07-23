Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂1) 3x²+4x-7 / x-1
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂1) 3x²+4x-7 / x-1
Two boats leave a port at the same time, one traveling west at 20 mi/hr and the other traveling southwest ( 45° south of west) at 15 mi/hr. After 30 minutes, how far apart are the boats and at what rate is the distance between them changing? (Hint: Use the Law of Cosines.)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In(e^x + e^-x)
The line tangent to the graph of f at x=5 is y = 1/10x-2. Find d/dx (4f(x)) |x+5
90–93. {Use of Tech} Work carefully Proceed with caution when using implicit differentiation to find points at which a curve has a specified slope. For the following curves, find the points on the curve (if they exist) at which the tangent line is horizontal or vertical. Once you have found possible points, make sure that they actually lie on the curve. Confirm your results with a graph.
x²(3y²−2y³) = 4
73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>
Exercise 48