Law of Cosines

The Law of Cosines is a formula used in geometry to find the lengths of sides in a triangle when two sides and the included angle are known. It states that for any triangle with sides a, b, and c, and angle C opposite side c, the relationship is c² = a² + b² - 2ab * cos(C). This law is particularly useful in this problem to determine the distance between the two boats after they have traveled for a certain time.