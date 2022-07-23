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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 7a
Chapter 3, Problem 7a

Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = x(x-1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function f(x) = x(x-1) as a product of two functions, u(x) = x and v(x) = x-1.
Step 2: Recall the Product Rule for derivatives, which states that if you have two functions u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by (uv)' = u'v + uv'.
Step 3: Differentiate u(x) = x to find u'(x). The derivative of x with respect to x is 1, so u'(x) = 1.
Step 4: Differentiate v(x) = x-1 to find v'(x). The derivative of x is 1 and the derivative of a constant is 0, so v'(x) = 1.
Step 5: Apply the Product Rule: f'(x) = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). Substitute u(x), v(x), u'(x), and v'(x) into this formula to find the derivative of f(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule

The Product Rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by f'(x) = u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, allowing for a systematic approach to finding the derivative.
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The Product Rule

Quotient Rule

The Quotient Rule is used to differentiate a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If f(x) = u(x)/v(x), the derivative is given by f'(x) = (u'v - uv')/v^2. This rule is particularly useful when dealing with fractions of functions, ensuring that both the numerator and denominator are appropriately accounted for in the differentiation process.
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The Quotient Rule

Simplification of Derivatives

Simplification of derivatives involves reducing the expression obtained after differentiation to its simplest form. This may include factoring, combining like terms, or canceling common factors. Simplifying the result is crucial for clarity and ease of interpretation, especially when further analysis or evaluation of the derivative is required.
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Derivatives
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