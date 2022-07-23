At all times, the length of a rectangle is twice the width w of the rectangleas the area of the rectangle changes with respect to time t.
a. Find an equation relating A to w.
At all times, the length of a rectangle is twice the width w of the rectangleas the area of the rectangle changes with respect to time t.
a. Find an equation relating A to w.
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
c. At what rate is the radius changing if the volume increases at 10 in³ when the radius is 5 inches?
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
b. At what rate is the volume changing if the radius increases at 2 in/min when when the radius is 4 inches?
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx(x / √1−x²) = 1 / (1−x²)^3/2.
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (2,7) is y = 4x−1. Find f(2) and f′(2).
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of g at x = 3 is y = 5x + 4. Find g(3) and g′(3).