Textbook Question
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
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Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (x−1)(2x²-1) / (x³-1)
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (csc x) = -csc x cot x
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2
Find d²/dx² (sin x + cos x).
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = 3t² + 6/t⁷