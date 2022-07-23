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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.2.2
Chapter 3, Problem 3.2.2

If f′(x)=3x+2, find the slope of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at x=1, 2, and 3.

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Step 1: Understand that the derivative of a function, f′(x), represents the slope of the tangent line to the curve y=f(x) at any point x.
Step 2: Recognize that you are given f′(x) = 3x + 2, which is the expression for the slope of the tangent line at any point x on the curve.
Step 3: To find the slope of the tangent line at x = 1, substitute x = 1 into the derivative: f′(1) = 3(1) + 2.
Step 4: To find the slope of the tangent line at x = 2, substitute x = 2 into the derivative: f′(2) = 3(2) + 2.
Step 5: To find the slope of the tangent line at x = 3, substitute x = 3 into the derivative: f′(3) = 3(3) + 2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is represented as f'(x) and provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that specific point. In this question, f'(x) = 3x + 2 indicates how the slope varies with x.
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Derivatives

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of this line is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. To find the slope of the tangent line at x = 1, 2, and 3, we evaluate the derivative at these x-values.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating a function involves substituting a specific value into the function to find its output. In this context, we will substitute x = 1, 2, and 3 into the derivative f'(x) = 3x + 2 to find the slopes of the tangent lines at these points. This process is essential for determining how the function behaves at specific locations.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
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