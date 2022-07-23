Theorem 3.10 (L'Hôpital's Rule)

Theorem 3.10, commonly known as L'Hôpital's Rule, provides a method for evaluating limits of indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately, then re-evaluating the limit.