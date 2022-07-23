Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 33
Chapter 3, Problem 33

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sec(3x+1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the outer function and the inner function. Here, the outer function is \( \sec(u) \) and the inner function is \( u = 3x + 1 \).
Step 2: Recall the derivative of the secant function. The derivative of \( \sec(u) \) with respect to \( u \) is \( \sec(u) \tan(u) \).
Step 3: Apply the chain rule. The chain rule states that the derivative of a composite function \( y = f(g(x)) \) is \( f'(g(x)) \cdot g'(x) \).
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function \( u = 3x + 1 \) with respect to \( x \). The derivative \( \frac{du}{dx} \) is 3.
Step 5: Combine the results using the chain rule. The derivative of \( y = \sec(3x + 1) \) is \( \sec(3x + 1) \tan(3x + 1) \cdot 3 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that represents the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at any given point. The derivative is denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx, and it can be calculated using various rules, such as the power rule, product rule, quotient rule, and chain rule.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of the composition of two or more functions. It states that if you have a function y = f(g(x)), the derivative is given by dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are nested within each other, such as trigonometric functions with linear transformations.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule

Secant Function

The secant function, denoted as sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). It is important in calculus, especially when dealing with derivatives of trigonometric functions. The derivative of sec(x) is sec(x)tan(x), and understanding this relationship is crucial for differentiating functions that involve secant.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.

f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)

237
views
Textbook Question

Demand and elasticity Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p)=402pD(p) = 40-2p , where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.

a. According to the model, how many DVDs can be sold in a day at a price of \$10?

582
views
Textbook Question

Equations of tangent lines by definition (2)

b. Determine an equation of the tangent line at P.

f(x) = √x+3; P (1,2)

325
views
Textbook Question

Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.

h(x) = (x − 1)(x3+ x2 + x+1)

1085
views
Textbook Question

Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.

For what prices is the demand elastic? Inelastic?

245
views
Textbook Question

Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.

Find the elasticity function for this demand function.

248
views