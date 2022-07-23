Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc ex
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc ex
Use definition (2) (p. 135) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(x + 3); P (1,2)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sec(3x+1)
Equations of tangent lines by definition (2)
b. Determine an equation of the tangent line at P.
f(x) = √x+3; P (1,2)
Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
For what prices is the demand elastic? Inelastic?
Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
Find the elasticity function for this demand function.