Textbook Question
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
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Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(x) = (√x+1)(√x-1)
Fish length Assume the length L (in centimeters) of a particular species of fish after t years is modeled by the following graph. <IMAGE>
b. What does the derivative tell you about how this species of fish grows?
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (2x6 - 3x3 + 3)25
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos4 θ + sin4 θ
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2