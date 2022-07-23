Textbook Question
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
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Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(t) = 1/t+1; a=1
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (2x6 - 3x3 + 3)25
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos4 θ + sin4 θ
Velocity from position The graph of represents the position of an object moving along a line at time . <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of the velocity function.
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2