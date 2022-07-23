Textbook Question
Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
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Use the definition of the derivative to determine d/dx (√ax+b), where a and b are constants.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 + 2 tan u)4.5
Derivatives of products and quotients Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
f(x) = (√x+1)(√x-1)
Derivative calculations Evaluate the derivative of the following functions at the given point.
f(t) = 1/t+1; a=1
Fish length Assume the length L (in centimeters) of a particular species of fish after t years is modeled by the following graph. <IMAGE>
b. What does the derivative tell you about how this species of fish grows?
Reproduce the graph of f and then plot a graph of f' on the same axes. <IMAGE>