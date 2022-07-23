Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. What is the rate of change of the angle of elevation dθ/dx when the plane is x=500 m past the observer?
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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a.
Shrinking isosceles triangle The hypotenuse of an isosceles right triangle decreases in length at a rate of 4 m/s.
a. At what rate is the area of the triangle changing when the legs are 5 m long?
79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines
b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.
(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)
{Use of Tech} Computing limits with angles in degrees Suppose your graphing calculator has two functions, one called sin x, which calculates the sine of x when x is in radians, and the other called s(x), which calculates the sine of x when x is in degrees.
b. Evaluate lim x→0 s(x) / x. Verify your answer by estimating the limit on your calculator.