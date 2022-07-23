Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.1.16a
Chapter 3, Problem 3.1.16a

Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the derivative as the slope of the tangent line at a point. The derivative of a function \( f(x) \) at a point \( x = a \) is given by \( f'(a) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{f(a+h) - f(a)}{h} \).
Step 2: Identify the function \( f(x) = -3x^2 - 5x + 1 \) and the point \( P(1, -7) \). We need to find \( f'(1) \) to determine the slope of the tangent line at \( x = 1 \).
Step 3: Substitute \( a = 1 \) into the limit definition: \( f'(1) = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{f(1+h) - f(1)}{h} \).
Step 4: Calculate \( f(1) \) by substituting \( x = 1 \) into \( f(x) \): \( f(1) = -3(1)^2 - 5(1) + 1 \).
Step 5: Calculate \( f(1+h) \) by substituting \( x = 1+h \) into \( f(x) \): \( f(1+h) = -3(1+h)^2 - 5(1+h) + 1 \). Expand and simplify this expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point, which is crucial for understanding how the function behaves locally.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point quantifies how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In this context, finding the derivative of f(x) will provide the slope of the tangent line at point P.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Limit Definition of Derivative

The limit definition of the derivative states that the derivative f'(a) at a point a is the limit of the difference quotient as h approaches zero: f'(a) = lim(h→0) [(f(a+h) - f(a))/h]. This definition is fundamental for calculating the slope of the tangent line using the function's values at points near P.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).

f(x) = 8x; a = −3

227
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>


a. What is the rate of change of the angle of elevation dθ/dx when the plane is x=500 m past the observer?

169
views
Textbook Question

Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x))h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x))p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

a. h(3)h^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(3\(\right\))

284
views
Textbook Question

Shrinking isosceles triangle The hypotenuse of an isosceles right triangle decreases in length at a rate of 4 m/s.

a. At what rate is the area of the triangle changing when the legs are 5 m long?

304
views
Textbook Question

79–82. {Use of Tech} Visualizing tangent and normal lines

b. Graph the tangent and normal lines on the given graph.

(x²+y²)² = 25/3 (x²-y²); (x0,y0) = (2,-1) (lemniscate of Bernoulli)

193
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Computing limits with angles in degrees Suppose your graphing calculator has two functions, one called sin x, which calculates the sine of x when x is in radians, and the other called s(x), which calculates the sine of x when x is in degrees.

b. Evaluate lim x→0 s(x) / x. Verify your answer by estimating the limit on your calculator.

318
views