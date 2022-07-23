Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = -3x2 - 5x + 1; P(1,-7)
{Use of Tech} Angle of elevation A small plane, moving at 70 m/s, flies horizontally on a line 400 meters directly above an observer. Let θ be the angle of elevation of the plane (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. What is the rate of change of the angle of elevation dθ/dx when the plane is x=500 m past the observer?
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = csc x; x = π/4
Shrinking isosceles triangle The hypotenuse of an isosceles right triangle decreases in length at a rate of 4 m/s.
a. At what rate is the area of the triangle changing when the legs are 5 m long?
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x = e^y; (2, ln 2)