Textbook Question
A cost function of the form C(x) = 1/2x² reflects diminishing returns to scale. Find and graph the cost, average cost, and marginal cost functions. Interpret the graphs and explain the idea of diminishing returns.
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A cost function of the form C(x) = 1/2x² reflects diminishing returns to scale. Find and graph the cost, average cost, and marginal cost functions. Interpret the graphs and explain the idea of diminishing returns.
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = cos θ sin θ
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In √x⁴+x²
Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve y = sin x at x = 0.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = 3t² + 6/t⁷
Find the slope of the curve y=sin-1 x at (1/2, π/6) without calculating the derivative of sin-1 x.