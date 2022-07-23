Graph the cost function C(x) = (1/2)x², the average cost function AC(x) = (1/2)x, and the marginal cost function MC(x) = x on the same set of axes. The cost function is a parabola opening upwards, the average cost function is a straight line through the origin with a positive slope, and the marginal cost function is also a straight line through the origin with a slope of 1.