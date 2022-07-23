Textbook Question
Find y'' for the following functions.
y = cos θ sin θ
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Find y'' for the following functions.
y = cos θ sin θ
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin-1 (e-2x)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In √x⁴+x²
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim h🠂0) (2+h)⁴-16 / h
Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve y = sin x at x = 0.
Find the slope of the curve y=sin-1 x at (1/2, π/6) without calculating the derivative of sin-1 x.