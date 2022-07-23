Textbook Question
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (csc x) = -csc x cot x
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Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (csc x) = -csc x cot x
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2
A cost function of the form C(x) = 1/2x² reflects diminishing returns to scale. Find and graph the cost, average cost, and marginal cost functions. Interpret the graphs and explain the idea of diminishing returns.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin-1 (e-2x)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = 3t² + 6/t⁷
Find the slope of the curve y=sin-1 x at (1/2, π/6) without calculating the derivative of sin-1 x.