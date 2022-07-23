60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
x+y³−y=1; x=1
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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b.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √3x; a= 12