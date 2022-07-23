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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.10.61b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.10.61b

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. d/dx(tan^−1 x) =sec² x

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To determine whether the statement \( \frac{d}{dx}(\tan^{-1} x) = \sec^2 x \) is true, we need to find the derivative of \( \tan^{-1} x \).
Recall that \( \tan^{-1} x \) is the inverse function of \( \tan x \). The derivative of \( \tan^{-1} x \) is given by the formula \( \frac{d}{dx}(\tan^{-1} x) = \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \).
Compare the derivative \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \) with \( \sec^2 x \). Note that \( \sec^2 x = 1 + \tan^2 x \), which is different from \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \).
Since \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \) is not equal to \( \sec^2 x \), the statement \( \frac{d}{dx}(\tan^{-1} x) = \sec^2 x \) is false.
Therefore, the correct derivative of \( \tan^{-1} x \) is \( \frac{1}{1 + x^2} \), not \( \sec^2 x \). This serves as a counterexample to the given statement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of Inverse Functions

The derivative of an inverse function can be found using the formula (d/dx)(f^−1(x)) = 1/(f'(f^−1(x))). For the function f(x) = tan(x), its inverse is f^−1(x) = tan^−1(x). Understanding this relationship is crucial for differentiating inverse trigonometric functions like tan^−1(x).
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Derivatives of Inverse Sine & Inverse Cosine

Trigonometric Derivatives

Knowing the derivatives of basic trigonometric functions is essential. For example, the derivative of tan(x) is sec²(x). This knowledge helps in finding the derivative of its inverse, tan^−1(x), and is fundamental in verifying the correctness of derivative statements.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)), then dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is particularly useful when dealing with functions like tan^−1(x) that can be expressed in terms of other functions, aiding in the differentiation process.
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Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.

x+y³−y=1; x=1

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.

tan xy = x+y; (0,0)

184
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Textbook Question

Derivatives using tables Let h(x)=f(g(x))h(x)=f(g(x)) and p(x)=g(f(x))p(x)=g(f(x)). Use the table to compute the following derivatives.

<IMAGE>

b. h(2)h^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(2\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.

³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)

194
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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.

(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)

271
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Textbook Question

Derivatives and tangent lines

b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.

f(x) = √3x; a= 12

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