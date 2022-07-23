13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
tan xy = x+y; (0,0)
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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b.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
³√x+³√y⁴ = 2;(1,1)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
(x+y)^2/3=y; (4, 4)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. d/dx(tan^−1 x) =sec² x
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E=25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute dE/dM and evaluate it for M=3. What does this derivative mean? (M has no units, so the units of the derivative are J per change in magnitude.)