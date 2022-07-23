Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.
x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)
60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.
4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counter example.
b. d²/dx² (sin x) = sin x.
{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t - 10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>
b. Find dx/dt and interpret the meaning of this derivative.
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5