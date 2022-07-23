Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.9.87.b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.9.87.b

Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the logarithmic property that states \( \ln(a) + \ln(b) = \ln(ab) \). This property allows us to combine the logarithms on the left-hand side of the equation.
Step 2: Apply the property from Step 1 to the left-hand side: \( \ln(x + 1) + \ln(x - 1) = \ln((x + 1)(x - 1)) \).
Step 3: Simplify the expression \((x + 1)(x - 1)\) using the difference of squares formula: \((x + 1)(x - 1) = x^2 - 1\).
Step 4: Substitute the simplified expression from Step 3 back into the equation: \( \ln((x + 1)(x - 1)) = \ln(x^2 - 1) \).
Step 5: Conclude that the original statement \( \ln(x + 1) + \ln(x - 1) = \ln(x^2 - 1) \) is true for all \( x \) such that \( x > 1 \) or \( x < -1 \), because the domain of the logarithmic function requires that the arguments \( x + 1 \) and \( x - 1 \) are positive.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that govern their behavior, such as the product, quotient, and power rules. The product rule states that ln(a) + ln(b) = ln(ab), while the quotient rule states that ln(a) - ln(b) = ln(a/b). Understanding these properties is essential for manipulating logarithmic expressions and verifying the validity of statements involving logarithms.
Recommended video:
05:36
Change of Base Property

Domain of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function is restricted to positive real numbers. For the expression ln(x + 1) + ln(x - 1), both x + 1 and x - 1 must be greater than zero, which implies x must be greater than 1. Recognizing the domain is crucial for determining the validity of logarithmic equations and ensuring that all terms are defined.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Counterexamples in Mathematics

A counterexample is a specific case that disproves a general statement. In the context of the given logarithmic equation, finding a value of x that makes the left-hand side unequal to the right-hand side serves as a counterexample. This method is vital in mathematical reasoning, as it helps to establish the truth or falsehood of statements by demonstrating exceptions.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Vertical tangent lines

b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.

313
views
Textbook Question

45–50. Tangent lines Carry out the following steps. <IMAGE>

b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the given point.

x³+y³=2xy; (1, 1)

269
views
Textbook Question

60–62. {Use of Tech} Multiple tangent lines Complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

b. Graph the tangent lines on the given graph.

4x³ =y²(4−x); x=2 (cissoid of Diocles)

165
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counter example.

b. d²/dx² (sin x) = sin x.

176
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t - 10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>

b. Find dx/dt and interpret the meaning of this derivative.  

208
views
Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.

f(x) = 1/x+1; a = -1/2;5

317
views