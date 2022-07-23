Use the graph of g in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which g is not differentiable.
Use the graph of g in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (-2,2) at which g is not differentiable.
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
31–32. Velocity functions A projectile is fired vertically upward into the air, and its position (in feet) above the ground after t seconds is given by the function s(t).
b. Determine the instantaneous velocity of the projectile at t=1 and t = 2 seconds.
s(t)= −16t²+100t
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counter example.
b. d²/dx² (sin x) = sin x.
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = 1/3x-1; a= 2