Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 4 sin x cos x; x = π/3
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 4 sin x cos x; x = π/3
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
f(w) = w³ -w / w
The line tangent to the curve y=h(x) at x=4 is y = −3x+14. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=4.
y = (x²-3x)h(x)
The volume V of a sphere of radius r changes over time t.
a. Find an equation relating dV/dt to dr/dt.
{Use of Tech} Approximating derivatives Assuming the limit exists, the definition of the derivative f′(a) = lim h→0 f(a + h) − f(a) / h implies that if ℎ is small, then an approximation to f′(a) is given by
f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a) / h. If ℎ > 0 , then this approximation is called a forward difference quotient; if ℎ < 0 , it is a backward difference quotient. As shown in the following exercises, these formulas are used to approximate f′ at a point when f is a complicated function or when f is represented by a set of data points. <IMAGE>
Let f (x) = √x.
a. Find the exact value of f' (4).
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)