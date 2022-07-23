Textbook Question
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1
280
views
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) = 2/3x+1; a= -1
Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at (a, f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = √x+2; a=7
Velocity from position The graph of represents the position of an object moving along a line at time . <IMAGE>
a. Assume the velocity of the object is 0 when . For what other values of t is the velocity of the object zero?
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = ⁴√(2x / (4x - 3))
Velocity from position The graph of represents the position of an object moving along a line at time . <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of the velocity function.
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = 3x-9