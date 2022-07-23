Textbook Question
Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives.
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G'(2)
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Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
G'(2)
Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
F'(2)
Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) |x=1
Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (xf(x) / g(x)) |x=4
For x < 0, what is f′(x)?
Graph the function .