Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 79
Chapter 3, Problem 79

Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives.
<IMAGE>
G'(2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the derivative of the function G at x = 2, where G is defined as G = 3f - g.
Step 2: Use the linearity of derivatives. The derivative of G, G'(x), can be found using the rule: G'(x) = (3f - g)' = 3f'(x) - g'(x).
Step 3: Evaluate the derivatives of f and g at x = 2. From the graph, determine the slopes of the tangent lines to the curves of f and g at x = 2, which represent f'(2) and g'(2) respectively.
Step 4: Substitute the values of f'(2) and g'(2) into the expression for G'(2). This gives G'(2) = 3f'(2) - g'(2).
Step 5: Calculate G'(2) using the values obtained from the graph. This will give you the rate of change of G at x = 2.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In graphical terms, the derivative at a point corresponds to the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Sum and Difference of Functions

When dealing with the derivatives of functions that are added or subtracted, the derivative of the sum or difference is simply the sum or difference of their derivatives. This is expressed mathematically as (f + g)' = f' + g' and (3f - g)' = 3f' - g'. This property allows for straightforward computation of derivatives for combined functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to Riemann Sums

Evaluating Derivatives at Specific Points

To find the derivative at a specific point, such as G'(2), one must first compute the derivative function and then substitute the given value into this function. This process often involves using the values of the original functions and their derivatives at that point, which can be obtained from the graph or through analytical methods.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>

F'(2)

230
views
Textbook Question

For x > 0, what is f′(x)?

219
views
Textbook Question

The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.

Find a possible function f and number a.

lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x

366
views
Textbook Question

Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>

d/dx (xf(x) / g(x)) |x=4

241
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.

a. Graph the population function.  

400
views
Textbook Question

For x < 0, what is f′(x)?

257
views