Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives.
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G'(2)
Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives.
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G'(2)
Derivatives from a graph Let F = f + g and G = 3f - g, where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
F'(2)
For x > 0, what is f′(x)?
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.
a. Graph the population function.