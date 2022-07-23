Step 1: Identify the given information. We have two functions, f(x) and g(x), with their respective tangent lines at x=2. The tangent line to f(x) at x=2 is y=4x+1, which implies that f'(2)=4 and f(2) is the y-value when x=2, which can be found by substituting x=2 into the equation of the tangent line. Similarly, the tangent line to g(x) at x=2 is y=3x−2, which implies that g'(2)=3 and g(2) is the y-value when x=2, found by substituting x=2 into the equation of the tangent line.