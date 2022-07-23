If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(3)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(3)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(7)
Derivatives from tangent lines Suppose the line tangent to the graph of f at x=2 is y=4x+1 and suppose y=3x−2 is the line tangent to the graph of g at x=2. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=2.
b. y = f(x) / g(x)
{Use of Tech} Tangent lines Determine equations of the lines tangent to the graph of y= x√5−x² at the points (1, 2) and (−2,−2). Graph the function and the tangent lines.
Given that p(x) = (5e^x+10x⁵+20x³+100x²+5x+20) ⋅ (10x⁵+40x³+20x²+4x+10), find p′(0) without computing p′(x).
Tangent lines Assume f is a differentiable function whose graph passes through the point (1, 4). Suppose g(x)=f(x²) and the line tangent to the graph of f at (1, 4) is y=3x+1. Find each of the following.
a. g(1)