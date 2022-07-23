Tangent lines Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of y=(x²−1)² / x³−6x−1 at the point (0,−1).
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(3)
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Key Concepts
Inverse Function Theorem
Derivative of a Function
Graphical Interpretation of Derivatives
Suppose the line tangent to the graph of f at x=2 is y=4x+1 and suppose y=3x−2 is the line tangent to the graph of g at x=2. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=2.
y = f(x)g(x)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(7)
Derivatives from tangent lines Suppose the line tangent to the graph of f at x=2 is y=4x+1 and suppose y=3x−2 is the line tangent to the graph of g at x=2. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=2.
b. y = f(x) / g(x)
{Use of Tech} Tangent lines Determine equations of the lines tangent to the graph of y= x√5−x² at the points (1, 2) and (−2,−2). Graph the function and the tangent lines.
Derivatives by different methods
a. Calculate d/dx (x²+x)² using the Chain Rule. Simplify your answer.