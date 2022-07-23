Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = sin⁵x
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 1/x; P(-1,-1)
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = sin x⁵
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = (5x²+11x)^4/3
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = 2t2 - 9t + 12; 0 ≤ t ≤ 3