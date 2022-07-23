How are the derivatives of sin^−1 x and cos^−1 x related?

Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
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Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In 2x/(x² + 1)³
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 4^-x sin x
Suppose w(t) is the weight (in pounds) of a golden retriever puppy t weeks after it is born. Interpret the meaning of w'(15) = 1.75.
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
x⁴+y⁴ = 64
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
sin x + x²y =10