Textbook Question
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = e^-2x²
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Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = e^-2x²
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
b. (f^-1)'(3)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(7)
{Use of Tech} Tangent lines Determine equations of the lines tangent to the graph of y= x√5−x² at the points (1, 2) and (−2,−2). Graph the function and the tangent lines.
Derivatives by different methods
a. Calculate d/dx (x²+x)² using the Chain Rule. Simplify your answer.
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = √x²+2