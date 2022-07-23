Textbook Question
Tangent lines Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of y=(x²−1)² / x³−6x−1 at the point (0,−1).
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Tangent lines Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of y=(x²−1)² / x³−6x−1 at the point (0,−1).
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(4x+1)ln x = xln(4x+1)
If possible, evaluate the following derivatives using the graphs of f and f'. <IMAGE>
a. (f^-1)'(7)
Derivatives by different methods
a. Calculate d/dx (x²+x)² using the Chain Rule. Simplify your answer.
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = √x²+2
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d/dx((√2)x) = x(√2)x - 1