62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spring hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t−10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>
c. At what times is the velocity of the mass zero?
City urbanization City planners model the size of their city using the function A(t) = - 1/50t² + 2t +20, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 50, where A is measured in square miles and t is the number of years after 2010.
c. Suppose the population density of the city remains constant from year to year at 1000 people mi². Determine the growth rate of the population in 2030.
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
Vertical tangent lines If a function f is continuous at a and lim x→a| f′(x)|=∞, then the curve y=f(x) has a vertical tangent line at a, and the equation of the tangent line is x=a. If a is an endpoint of a domain, then the appropriate one-sided derivative (Exercises 71–72) is used. Use this information to answer the following questions.
73. {Use of Tech} Graph the following functions and determine the location of the vertical tangent lines.
c. f(x) = √|x-4|
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
c. Solve the equation y(x²+4)=8 for y to find an explicit expression for y and then calculate dy/dx.