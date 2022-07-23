21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4
A differential equation is an equation involving an unknown function and its derivatives. Consider the differential equation y′′(t)+y(t) = 0.
b. Show that y = B cos t satisfies the equation for any constant B.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x = 3.
Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.